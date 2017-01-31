North Carolina newborn girl shares birthday with mom and dad
RALEIGH, N.C. — A young North Carolina family may have a few joint parties in their future after the couple's new baby daughter was born on the same day as both of her parents.
WTVD-TV reports (http://abc11.tv/2jR0xpf ) London Hall was born at a Raleigh hospital on Jan. 27, giving her the same birthday as mom Lisa Lowe-Hall and dad Michael Hall.
The station reports that London was due on Jan. 26. Complications during the
London is the couple's first child. Lowe-Hall calls the 6 pound, 7 ounce little girl, "the best birthday gift I think either one of us could have."