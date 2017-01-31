News / World

Obama fights back: Former president's orbit resists Trump

FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2017 file photo, President Barack Obama speaks during his final presidential news conference, in the briefing room of the White House in Washington. Dismayed by the Trump administration‚Äôs first days, Barack Obama's loyalists, former aides and even his spokesman speaking out and even actively resisting the new American leader. It‚Äôs a warning to President Donald Trump that his actions won‚Äôt go unchallenged by those who occupied the White House before him. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

WASHINGTON — Dismayed by Donald Trump's first days, former President Barack Obama's loyalists, former aides and even his spokesman are speaking out. It's a warning to Trump that his actions won't go unchallenged by those who occupied the White House before him.

Top Obama administration officials say nobody is co-ordinating the flurry of tweets, public statements and acts of resistance. Yet they say they're taking cues from Obama. In his final weeks, Obama pledged to be an unobtrusive and deferential ex-president, but reserved the right to protest if Trump violated what Obama considered core American values.

It took Trump barely a week to cross that threshold, with an executive order on immigration. Obama broke his silence through his spokesman, who said Obama "fundamentally disagrees" with what he called religious discrimination.

