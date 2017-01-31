Obama fights back: Former president's orbit resists Trump

WASHINGTON — Dismayed by Donald Trump's first days, former President Barack Obama's loyalists, former aides and even his spokesman are speaking out. It's a warning to Trump that his actions won't go unchallenged by those who occupied the White House before him.

Top Obama administration officials say nobody is co-ordinating the flurry of tweets, public statements and acts of resistance. Yet they say they're taking cues from Obama. In his final weeks, Obama pledged to be an unobtrusive and deferential ex-president, but reserved the right to protest if Trump violated what Obama considered core American values.