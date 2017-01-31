Priest: Pro-Trump meme showing falling man was a joke

NEW YORK — A New York City priest says he was joking when he shared a photo that showed a man plummeting from a skyscraper with the slogan "show your hate for Trump."

The Rev. Philip Pizzo tells the New York Post (http://nyp.st/2knj0uL ) that the meme — which also said "do it for social justice" — was not intended to promote suicide. The post on his personal Facebook page contained the hashtag "JumpAgainstTrump."

Pizzo says it was satire and he regrets causing offence .

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn said it does not reflect the church's stance and has been removed.

The priest previously shared a photo of former President Barack Obama with the phrase "He's not my president" and another of Hillary Clinton titled "Ugly Face" in Italian.

___