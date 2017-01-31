Prosecutors: Woman used fire extinguisher to kill husband
WILLINGBORO, N.J. — Authorities say a woman fatally beat her husband with a fire extinguisher inside their New Jersey home.
Burlington County prosecutors say 42-year-old Laciana Tinsley is charged with murder and a weapons
Authorities say Laciana Tinsley struck her husband in the head multiple times with the fire extinguisher. They haven't disclosed a motive.
It's unclear if Laciana Tinsley has an attorney who could comment on the accusations. She is due to make her initial court appearance Tuesday, where a judge will decide whether to set bail or keep her in custody until trial.