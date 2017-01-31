Protesting Greek farmers briefly block crossing to Bulgaria

THESSALONIKI, Greece — Greek farmers angry at income cuts demanded by the country's bailout creditors have briefly blocked a border crossing to Bulgaria, and are keeping a key crossing into Macedonia shut for a second day.

About 200 farmers closed off the Promahonas crossing for nearly an hour, before freeing the road to traffic from both sides of the border Tuesday.

At Evzoni — the busiest of the three border crossings to Macedonia — dozens of trucks were lined up on both sides of the border as farmers kept up a blockade started Monday.

Farmers also intermittently blocked roads in other parts of Greece by parking tractors on the tarmac.