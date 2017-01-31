Radio stations in several states hacked with anti-Trump rap

SALEM, S.C. — Radio stations in South Carolina and several other states say their signals were hacked and interrupted by an anti-Donald Trump rap song that contained obscene language.

Multiple media outlets report a radio station in Salem, South Carolina, had its signal hacked Monday night and replaced by a rap played on a loop for at least 15 minutes, making a vulgar reference to Trump.

WFBS-FM said the hackers infiltrated the signal through its internet-connected antennas. A statement from the station said it recovered the IP address of the suspected hackers and reported it to the Federal Communications Commission.