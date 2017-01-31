South Dakota's transgender locker room bill scuttled

PIERRE, S.D. — A bill that would have restricted which locker rooms South Dakota transgender students could use was scuttled Tuesday, averting another bitter fight in the Capitol over the regulation of school facilities.

The sponsor, Republican Sen. Lance Russell, said the measure was withdrawn because of GOP Gov. Dennis Daugaard's opposition and because a legal defence group that had offered to defend the bill if it passed withdrew support since it didn't apply to bathrooms.

The proposal required public school students to use the locker rooms, shower rooms and changing facilities matching their gender at birth. Schools would have been allowed to provide alternative accommodations, such as single-occupancy restrooms.

It was similar to a proposal Daugaard vetoed last year, and he had said he would reject this bill too if it reached his desk.

Dale Bartscher, who lobbies for a conservative group that supported the bill, said the governor's opposition was a "strong factor" in its withdrawal. Conversations had been ongoing about whether another bill would be introduced this year, but the organization decided against it, said Bartscher, of Family Heritage Alliance Action.

"We withdrew to rise and come back another day and pursue the privacy of every student in a very dignified and appropriate way," Bartscher said.

Daugaard said North Carolina has experienced major problems since enacting a similar law. Approved in 2016, it's best known for requiring transgender people to use restrooms in many public buildings that correspond to the sex on their birth certificates. As a result of that bill, corporations, entertainers and high-profile sporting events have shunned North Carolina to avoid being seen as endorsing discrimination.

South Dakota is among at least 11 states where similar bills had been pre-filed or introduced for the 2017 legislative session, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

In Texas, Republican House Speaker Joe Straus has said a bathroom bill would be bad for business, even as GOP Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick champions it. A similar proposal was dead on arrival in Washington's Democrat-controlled House, while bills in Missouri haven't yet been scheduled for a committee hearing.

The abrupt announcement that the South Dakota measure would be pulled was surprising to foes, who said they hoped the issue had been laid to rest. Jessie Lamphere, an 18-year-old transgender high school student from Sturgis who had planned to testify before lawmakers, said he was relieved.

"I just want them to know that transgender boys are boys, and transgender girls are girls, and that's just who we are," Lamphere said. "We all want privacy and safety in locker rooms, and we're not in there to harm anyone. We're just in there to get dressed and get out."

Bartscher said the measure may live on as legislation next session, or at the ballot box, "but this issue is not going to go away."