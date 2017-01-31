Special agent who once helped capture El Chapo has book deal

NEW YORK — A former special agent who once helped capture the Mexican drug lord known as El Chapo is working on a book.

HarperCollins told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the Drug Enforcement Administration official, writing under the pseudonym "Cole Merrell," was collaborating with author Douglas Century on "Hunting El Chapo." The book is scheduled to come out Oct. 17. Century's previous books include "Barney Ross" and "Street Kingdom."