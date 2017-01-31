Texas Border Patrol agent convicted of aiding drug cartel

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — A South Texas jury has acquitted a Border Patrol agent of murder but convicted him of aiding organized crime in a drug-related case that left a man decapitated.

Joel Luna was acquitted Tuesday in Brownsville of the most serious charges in the 2015 death. Prosecutors contend Luna used his position to help a Mexican cartel move illegal weapons and ammunition south of the border and drugs to the north.

A Cameron County jury found the 31-year-old Luna guilty of two counts of engaging in organized criminal activity.

His brother, 26-year-old Eduardo Luna, was convicted of capital murder for retaliation, murder and two counts of engaging in organized criminal activity and sentenced to mandatory life in prison without parole.