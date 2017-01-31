Thai authorities seek political foes taking refuge in Laos
BANGKOK — Thailand's military government wants
Gen. Thawip Netniyom, head of Thailand's National Security Council, said Tuesday that the people being sought used social media to attack the monarchy.
He said he is seeking to meet with Laotian officials and work out a deal, which could include the exchange of people sought by each country.
The wanted persons are associated with the Red Shirt movement, which opposes the military government that seized power in 2014 and generally supports former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who was deposed by a 2006 military coup.