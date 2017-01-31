UK authorities fine Deutsche Bank $204 million

LONDON — British authorities say they fined Deutsche Bank 163 million pounds ($204 million) after it failed to maintain adequate anti-money laundering controls and allowed customers to transfer $10 billion out of Russia "in a manner that is highly suggestive of financial crime."

The Financial Conduct Authority said Tuesday that the fine was the largest ever imposed by British regulators for anti-money laundering violations. The New York Department of Financial Services on Monday said the bank agreed to pay a $425 million-fine following its probe of the same transactions.