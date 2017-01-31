UK lawmakers start debate on bill authorizing Brexit talks

LONDON — British lawmakers are starting debate on a bill authorizing the start of European Union exit talks, as the government races to meet a self-imposed March 31 deadline to begin the process.

The government was forced to introduce legislation after a Supreme Court ruling last week torpedoed Prime Minister Theresa May's effort to start the process of leaving the 28-nation bloc without a parliamentary vote.

Ministers hope the bill can be pushed through both houses of Parliament within weeks, before the March 31 deadline

Brexit Secretary David Davis said Tuesday that Britons had voted to leave the EU, and lawmakers were being asked "a very simple question: Do we trust the people or not?"