UN World Food Program head won't seek new term
GENEVA — World Food Program head Ertharin Cousin says she won't seek a new five-year term.
WFP spokeswoman Bettina Luescher told reporters in Geneva on Tuesday that Cousin has informed staffers at the U.N. food assistance agency and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres of her decision.
Cousin's term as WFP executive director expires on April 6.
Luescher said that the American didn't specify her reasons for not seeking a new term, but had indicated "she does it with a great deal of emotion, but without an ounce of regret."
Luescher said that the WFP is now coping with its highest-ever number of crises.