US consumer confidence slips in January from 15-year high
WASHINGTON — Americans expressed a bit less optimism about the economy this month after their confidence soared to a 15-year high in December.
The Conference Board, a business research group, reported Tuesday that its
The index measures consumers' assessment of current conditions, which improved in January, and their expectations for the future, which fell.
Americans were somewhat less optimistic about the outlook over the next six months for business conditions, jobs and the prospect that their own incomes will rise.
Economists closely monitor consumers' mood because their spending accounts for about 70
"With employment growth still solid, wage growth starting to pick up and the prospect of big income tax cuts later this year, there is every reason to expect spending growth to strengthen over the coming months," Andrew Hunter, U.S. economist at Capital Economics, wrote in a research note.
A solid
The economy generated 180,000 jobs a month last year, healthy but down from 229,000 a month in 2015.
Economic growth slowed in the last three months of 2016 to an annual rate of 1.9