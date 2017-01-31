US wages, benefits grew a steady 0.5 per cent in 4th quarter
WASHINGTON — Wages and benefits paid to U.S. civilian workers grew at a steady pace during the final three months of 2016.
The Labor Department said Tuesday that total compensation rose 0.5
In the 12 months that ended Dec. 31, compensation increased 2.2
The report — known as the Employment Cost Index — has shown improvement as more Americans are finding jobs and the unemployment rate has fallen to 4.7
"While wage growth as measured by the ECI has accelerated modestly over recent quarters, it nonetheless remains below the pace of growth that would be seen in a fully healthy
Wages and salaries, which account for 70
Among the sectors that recorded the largest compensation gains in the fourth quarter were management, transportation and warehousing and aircraft manufacturing.
Over the past 12 months, state and local government workers have seen their compensation rise at a faster rate than workers in the private sector largely because of increases in benefits.