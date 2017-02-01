2 federal lawsuits resolved in Chicago on Trump travel ban
A
A
Share via Email
CHICAGO — Lawsuits filed by two Chicago residents saying they were unlawfully prevented from re-entering the U.S. by President Donald Trump's executive order have been resolved.
Attorneys for Dr. Amer Al Homssi and an Iranian native who filed a John Doe lawsuit say federal authorities acknowledged Wednesday neither
Al Homssi is a Syrian citizen and legal resident of the United Arab Emirates. The internal medicine resident says his U.S. visa was
The second man