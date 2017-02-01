Afghan official: Woman killed accused of adultery by Taliban

KABUL — An Afghan official says that a woman accused of adultery has been shot to death by insurgents in northeastern Badakhshan province.

Ahmad Naweed Frotan, spokesman for the Badakhshan provincial governor, said Wednesday that Amir Begum was killed by Taliban insurgents late Tuesday night in Yumgan district.

He added that the insurgents accused Begum of having sexual relations with a man and killed her.

Meanwhile one civilian was reportedly killed by a rocket fired by the insurgents in southern Helmand province.