Air Force general stripped of 2 stars due to sex misconduct

WASHINGTON — The Air Force has stripped a retired general of two stars for sexual misconduct.

Air Force Gen. Arthur Lichte retired in January. 2010. But following an investigation into a complaint filed by a former subordinate, the Air Force has demoted him to major general. That will cut his retirement pay by about $5,000 a month.

The Air Force says Lichte engaged in inappropriate sexual acts with the woman, who wasn't his wife. Because the misconduct occurred more than five years ago, he could not be charged under the Uniform Code of Military Justice.