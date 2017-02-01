Another conflict? Workers unionize at Trump's DC hotel
WASHINGTON — Some 95
The Washington Post (http://tinyurl.com/hgdobfn) reports that about 40 such workers at the Trump International Hotel voted last week to join Unite Here Local 25, which represents hospitality workers in the region. Another 80 bartenders, servers, porters and other workers will vote next.
Trump put his sons in charge of managing his businesses but has refused to divest from them. As president, Trump appoints top members of the National Labor Relations Board, which rules on disputes between unions and employers.
The local union's executive secretary, John Boardman, predicts a quick agreement on a
