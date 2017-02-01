Biden backs Perez in race to lead Democratic Party

WASHINGTON — Former Vice-President Joe Biden is backing Tom Perez to head the Democratic National Committee, calling the Obama administration labour secretary the "best bet to help bring the party back."

Perez is a Dominican-American civil rights lawyer who grew up in the Rust Belt. Biden cast him as a tireless champion of working Americans, immigrants and the disabled.

Biden says: "I've watched him work. I think I know his heart. That's why I endorse him as the next chairman of the DNC."

His support marks the highest-profile endorsement in the crowded race to lead the Democratic Party. The contest has rekindled party divisions exposed in last year's presidential primary campaign.