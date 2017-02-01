Bill Cosby judge to hear defence request for outside jurors
NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Bill Cosby's lawyers will make oral arguments this month on their bid to move the actor's sexual assault trial to another Pennsylvania county.
Prosecutors want the trial held in Montgomery County, but don't oppose bringing jurors in from elsewhere.
Judge Steven O'Neill on Wednesday has scheduled a Feb. 27 hearing. He plans to start the trial by June.
O'Neill is also weighing a prosecution request to let 13 other women testify to support the accuser's complaint that Cosby drugged and molested her in 2004.
The 79-year-old Cosby, who was known as America's Dad for his top-rated family sitcom, has pleaded not guilty and remains free on bail.