Quebec mosque shooting victim was working on Guinea water project

Mamadou Tanou Berry sent financial and other aid to relatives in this West African nation while caring for two children of his own in Canada.

Mamadou Tanou Barry is shown in a handout photo provided by Moussa Sangare. Mamadou Tanou Barry was among the victims in Sunday night's shooting at a Quebec City mosque.

CONAKRY, Guinea — Relatives of a Guinea man killed in this week's shooting at a mosque in Canada say he was working on a project to bring drinking water to his home village at the time of his death.

Alpha Barry, an uncle of victim Mamadou Tanou Barry, says the 42-year-old accountant frequently sent financial and other aid to relatives in this West African nation while caring for two children of his own in Canada.

On Sunday night, he was among six people killed in the attack on the Quebec Islamic Culture Centre. Another Guinean, Ibrahima Barry, was also among the dead.

Alpha Barry says the unfinished water project involved installing a 100-meter-deep well in his remote village outside Labe, Guinea's second-largest city located hundreds of kilometres (miles) inland from the capital, Conakry.

