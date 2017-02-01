Coast Guard searches for Canadian diver off Florida Keys

LOWER MATECUMBE KEY, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching the Atlantic off of the Florida Keys for a missing Canadian scuba diver.

The agency said in a news release that the crew of The Pisces reported 37-year-old Rob Stewart missing about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday in the vicinity of Alligator Reef, which is off Lower Matecumbe Key. Stewart is from Toronto, Canada.