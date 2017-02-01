FlyDubai profit drops sharply in year of deadly accident

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Discount airline FlyDubai says its profit tumbled by 69 per cent last year despite a rise in sales fueled by its growing operations.

The Dubai-based airline said on Wednesday that it earned 31.6 million dirhams ($8.6 million) last year, compared with 100.7 million dirhams in 2015. Revenue increased just over 2 per cent , to $5 billion.

FlyDubai is still recovering from its worst accident in March 2016, when a 737-800 crashed in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, killing all 62 people on board.

The carrier says passenger numbers rose more than 14 per cent , to 10.4 million last year as it expanded its fleet to 57 planes.