FlyDubai profit drops sharply in year of deadly accident
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Discount airline FlyDubai says its profit tumbled by 69
The Dubai-based airline said on Wednesday that it earned 31.6 million dirhams ($8.6 million) last year, compared with 100.7 million dirhams in 2015. Revenue increased just over 2
FlyDubai is still recovering from its worst accident in March 2016, when a 737-800 crashed in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, killing all 62 people on board.
The carrier says passenger numbers rose more than 14
But CEO Ghaith al-Ghaith says the airline continues to face a "difficult pricing and operating environment."