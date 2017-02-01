Germany indicts Afghan, 28, suspected of Taliban membership

BERLIN — German prosecutors say they have indicted a 28-year-old Afghan man on suspicion of fighting for the Taliban and breaking arms control laws.

Federal prosecutors said in a statement Wednesday that the suspect, identified only as Wajid S. in line with German privacy rules, is believed to have joined the Taliban in Afghanistan in 2009 and received weapons training.

Prosecutors say the man took part in fighting in Afghanistan's Kapisa province in 2014 and 2015, during which his unit attacked Afghan police.

The man, who was arrested on Oct. 27, initially claimed to be 19 years old, but investigators later determined he was 28.

Prosecutors didn't specify when or how he arrived in Germany.