Guilty plea coming in case of 5 immigrants who died in fire

DETROIT — A lawyer says a Detroit-area restaurant owner who lost five workers in a fire will plead guilty to illegally harbouring immigrants but also insist he's not responsible for their deaths.

Ray Cassar (Ka-SAR') tells The Associated Press there will be a "vigorous fight" with prosecutors over the deaths, which occurred a year ago at Roger Tam's home in Novi.

It's a critical issue because Tam could face a long prison sentence if a judge decides he's responsible for the five people not escaping the basement. Tam and his wife will appear in federal court Wednesday.