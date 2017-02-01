Jenna Bush Hager uses dad's post-9-11 words over Trump order
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Former first daughter Jenna Bush Hager is registering her opinion on Republican President Donald Trump's order temporarily suspending immigration from seven Muslim-majority nations with the words of her father, former President George W. Bush.
Bush Hager posted an excerpt on Twitter Tuesday from a 2001 speech her father, a fellow Republican, gave at the Islamic Center of Washington, D.C. following the
Bush Hager said in her tweet that the speech is a reminder "to teach acceptance and love to our kids for all races, all religions."
Bush Hager is now a correspondent for NBC News.