Mattis criticizes NKorea ahead of talks with Japan, SKorea
A
A
Share via Email
OSAN AIR BASE, Korea, Republic Of — In his first public remarks abroad as U.S.
Mattis spoke to reporters aboard his military plane Thursday en route to Seoul from Washington.
Mattis says he needs to speak with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts during this trip about what new defensive steps might be needed to deal with North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.
The new Pentagon chief says his Seoul meetings will include discussion of deploying the U.S. missile
Most Popular
-
Snow coming to Halifax could make for messy commute, parking ban put into place
-
Toronto filmmaker and environmentalist Rob Stewart disappears on Florida dive
-
University faculty call on schools to drop 'disrespectful' lawsuit against NSTU
-
'No, I'm done': Calgary police officer's public resignation is final