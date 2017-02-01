Mexico to streamline academic requirements for deportees
A
A
Share via Email
MEXICO CITY — Mexico's education ministry says President Enrique Pena Nieto has instructed that officials make it easier for Mexican students deported or voluntarily returning from the United States to
Pena Nieto's instruction is recognition that U.S. President Donald Trump could make good on his promises to deport more Mexicans who entered that country illegally.
Families have long complained about the reams of paperwork necessary to
The ministry's statement says a package of education reforms will be sent to Mexico's Senate that would make the changes permanent.