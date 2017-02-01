New Pentagon chief seeks to reassure nervous Asian allies

WASHINGTON — By visiting Japan and South Korea on his first official overseas trip, Defence Secretary Jim Mattis is seeking to reinforce longstanding alliances after President Donald Trump's campaign-trail complaints that defence treaties with the Asian allies disadvantaged the United States.

The visits also reflect the urgency of concerns on both sides of the Pacific about North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

Mattis inherited a North Korea problem that has grown more worrisome as the communist nation's leader, Kim Jong Un, claims progress toward fielding a ballistic missile capable of delivering a nuclear warhead to the United States.