Palestinians demand UN action over Israeli settlement homes

The Palestinian U.N. ambassador is accusing Israel of an "extreme barrage of illegal behaviour " over the last 10 days and demanding that the U.N. Security Council take action.

Riyad Mansour says Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's approval to build 6,000 new homes for settlers is "unprecedented," saying it exceeds the number for all of 2016.

He says Netanyahu is "destroying the two-state solution by the continuation of this illegal behaviour ."