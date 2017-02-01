Pentagon review finds no effort to 'rosy-up' IS intelligence

WASHINGTON — An independent Pentagon review concludes that intelligence about U.S. progress fighting the Islamic State group wasn't falsified under President Barack Obama.

The Pentagon's inspector general spent 16 months investigating complaints from intelligence analysts who alleged that senior officials at the U.S. Central Command were reworking their reports to offer a more positive view of U.S. operations against IS in Iraq and Syria.

Retired Gen. Lloyd Austin III, who used to run CENTCOM, rejected allegations that intelligence reports were distorted because he did not like to receive bad news. He told the inspector general he had no knowledge of anybody trying to "rosy-up intelligence."