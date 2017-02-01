Pittsburgh water problem closes schools, affects 100,000

PITTSBURGH — A water treatment problem in Pittsburgh has led to the closure of nearly two dozen schools and a boil-water order for 100,000 customers.

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority says the water doesn't have enough chlorine. Officials say that could enable giardia, a parasite that causes severe diarrhea, to grow.

The low chlorine level was discovered by state environmental officials. They have been testing the city's water as part of an ongoing investigation into its water treatment system.

The problem prompted Pittsburgh Public Schools to close 22 schools and two early childhood centres on Wednesday.