Poll: Merkel's challenger Schulz boosts German centre-left

BERLIN — A new poll indicates that Germany's centre -left Social Democrats have gotten a boost by nominating former European Parliament President Martin Schulz to challenge Chancellor Angela Merkel in the country's September election.

It was the third survey in recent days to reach a similar conclusion.

Wednesday's Forsa poll for Stern magazine and RTL television put the Social Democrats' support at 26 per cent , up five points from a week earlier. Still, they remained well behind Merkel's conservative Union bloc, which slipped two points to 35 per cent .

Schulz became Merkel's challenger when Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel unexpectedly said he wouldn't run. Schulz has a reputation for plain speaking but is untested in national politics.