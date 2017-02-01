Poll: Merkel's challenger Schulz boosts German centre-left
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BERLIN — A new poll indicates that Germany's
It was the third survey in recent days to reach a similar conclusion.
Wednesday's Forsa poll for Stern magazine and RTL television put the Social Democrats' support at 26
Schulz became Merkel's challenger when Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel unexpectedly said he wouldn't run. Schulz has a reputation for plain speaking but is untested in national politics.
The poll of 2,502 people, conducted Jan. 23-27, gave a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 points.