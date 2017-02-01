Report: Officials hid years of sex abuse at boarding school
A
A
Share via Email
NEW HOPE, Pa. — A grand jury has detailed a half-century of sexual abuse at a private Pennsylvania boarding school but says no charges will be filed.
Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub says preying on children at the Solebury School in New Hope was like "fishing in a barrel" under previous leaders.
Weintraub says one person still could be prosecuted, but the 27-year-old accuser doesn't want to press charges. The other allegations are too old.
The report describes nine Solebury teachers or officials who engaged in sometimes long-running sexual relationships with students.
Investigators say the school repeatedly failed to report the abuse to authorities.
A message left with a school official was not immediately returned Wednesday.
The school charges up to $55,000 a year for high school boarders and $39,000 for day students.
Most Popular
-
Snow coming to Halifax could make for messy commute, parking ban put into place
-
University faculty call on schools to drop 'disrespectful' lawsuit against NSTU
-
Nova Scotia students stake out opposite sides as teachers' work-to-rule drags on
-
Fifty animal carcasses removed near walking trail in Nova Scotia