Rohingya worry Bangladesh may move them to low-lying island
DHAKA, Bangladesh — Rohingya Muslims are worried that Bangladesh's government may relocate them to a low-lying island that's not habitable.
Rohingya community leader Abu Bakar Siddique said Wednesday that Bangladeshi authorities have never discussed relocation with them officially but the news about the latest circular has heightened worries.
Some 33,000 Rohingya live in two official camps.