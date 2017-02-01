Slovakia establishes police unit to fight terror, extremism

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — Slovakia has established a new police unit to fight terrorism and far-right extremism.

Prime Minister Robert Fico, who introduced the new unit Wednesday, said that he is glad that police can now "react to a new wave of extremism, a new wave of fascism" that has emerged in Europe and which is now beginning to appear "in full force even in Slovakia."

The unit has more than 100 elite officers and will also investigate the financing of terrorism and extremism.

Fico said that it wasn't enough to react verbally to those who deny the Holocaust or celebrate the Nazi puppet state Slovakia was during World War II.