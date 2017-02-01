Texas appealing to get execution reprieve reversed

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — The Texas Attorney General's Office is appealing a federal judge's decision to give a reprieve to a 32-year-old man who had been set to die Thursday for the 2004 robbery-slaying of a convenience store worker in Corpus Christi.

U.S. District Judge Neeva Gonzales Ramos on Tuesday halted the scheduled execution of John Henry Ramirez, who was convicted of killing 45-year-old Pablo Castro. Castro was robbed of $1.25.

Ramirez wants a new attorney to file a clemency petition and investigate claims his previous lawyer was deficient. Ramirez had ordered his previous lawyer to not file a clemency petition.

Ramos ruled there wasn't enough time to adequately consider the request before Ramirez's scheduled lethal injection, so she stopped the execution.