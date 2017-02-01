The Latest: 2nd urban moose fatally shot in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Latest on the fatal shootings of two moose in Anchorage (all times local):

3 p.m.

Alaska State Troopers say a second moose has been found apparently shot to death in Alaska's largest city.

Troopers say Anchorage police notified them about the second moose shortly before midnight Tuesday. The discovery near a local park came less than 24 hours after another moose was found shot to death near a busy road in another part of the city.

Troopers spokesman Tim DeSpain says wildlife troopers are investigating the shootings and trying to determine if they are connected.

DeSpain says neither of the dead animals was salvaged by the shooter or shooters. Local charities recovered both of the carcasses.

The first moose was killed early Tuesday morning near Bragaw Street in Anchorage's Mountain View neighbourhood .

The second moose was found dead near Valley of the Moon Park.

12:15 p.m.

Alaska State Troopers are investigating the fatal shooting of a moose near a busy road in Anchorage.

Wildlife troopers responded to Anchorage's Mountain View neighbourhood after the early Tuesday morning shooting up the female animal. Troopers say the moose carcass was not salvaged by the shooter or shooters.

The moose was killed near Bragaw Street.

A local charity recovered the moose.