UN chief: Syria talks must focus on transition for success

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the United Nations wants upcoming talks in Geneva between the Syrian government and rebel groups to be a success and this means focusing on core issues including a transitional government.

The U.N. chief told reporters on Wednesday that countries should concentrate all their efforts on implementing the June 2012 communique adopted by key nations as well as a Security Council resolution adopted on Dec. 31 that again endorsed its roadmap to peace in the war-ravaged country.

The Geneva communique calls for a transitional government in Syria with full executive powers "on the basis of mutual consent" and outlines steps leading to elections.