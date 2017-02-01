US watchdog offers bleak statistics for Afghan progress

KABUL — A U.S. watchdog has issued a bleak report, its first to the Trump administration, saying the Afghan government controls barely half the country, its security forces numbers are declining and that drug production is on the rise while eradication is down.

The report by the Special Inspector General for Afghan Reconstruction says that the one bright spot is a noticeable drop in corruption when procuring goods and services.

The 269-page report was released on Wednesday.