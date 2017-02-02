AP Sources: US readies sanctions on Iran after missile test
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is preparing to levy sanctions on Iran after it test-fired a ballistic missile, according to U.S. officials and others with knowledge of the decision.
The sanctions are expected to be levied as early as Friday. Up to two dozen Iranian individuals, companies and possibly government agencies could be penalized.
The sanctions come on the heels of the Trump administration's warning that it was putting Iran "on notice" after the missile test.
Mark Dubowitz, CEO of the Foundation for
The U.S. officials insisted on anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the upcoming sanctions.
Most Popular
-
The Latest: Trump questions Berkeley funding after Milo Yiannopoulos protest
-
Halifax police trying to locate missing woman last seen at airport
-
'Don’t ever let anyone stop you:' Halifax woman uses pageant as platform to speak out on bullying, abuse
-
Trump threatens Berkeley after protests scrap Milo Yiannopoulos speech