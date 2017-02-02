EU lawmakers clinch deal on visa-free travel for Georgians
A
A
Share via Email
BRUSSELS — European Union lawmakers have sealed an agreement to allow Georgian citizens into Europe's passport-free area without visas for short stays.
Lawmakers endorsed the visa waiver Thursday by 553 votes to 66, with 28 abstentions.
It will allow Georgians with a biometric passport to enter the 26-nation Schengen area for 90 days for business, tourist or family reasons but not to work. The waiver can only begin once a mechanism is in place allowing visas to be reintroduced in emergencies like a migration surge or a security threat.
Prime Minister Georgi Kvirikashvili said on Twitter: "This is truly a historic day! Thank you to the European Parliament for conferring visa-free connections to Europe upon Georgian citizens."
EU member states must endorse the agreement, but that is expected to be a formality.
