EU's top legislative leaders want possible US envoy snubbed
BRUSSELS — Several of the most powerful leaders in the European Union's parliament want a prominent businessman and author who is
In letters Thursday, the leaders of three of the parliament's political groups called on EU Council President Donald Tusk and EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker to dismiss the accreditation if it turns out to be Ted Malloch.
They say Malloch has backed the breakup of the EU and hostile comments about the euro currency.
The EPP Social Democrat and ALDE Liberal wrote in a joint letter they were "strongly convinced that persons seeing as their mission to disrupt or dissolve the European Union should not be accredited."
Malloch has worked at the United Nations in Geneva.
