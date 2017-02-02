Honduran lawmaker denies watchdog report on violence, graft
TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras — The president of Honduras' governing party is denying an international watchdog's report that alleges she and her husband are among dozens of people linked to corruption and violence against land activists.
Gladys Aurora Lopez is
Global Witness featured Lopez prominently in its report. It said her husband controlled a hydroelectric project in western Honduras that was opposed by indigenous activists, three of whom have been slain. It also said his two dam projects received licenses when she was in congress, a possible conflict of interest.
