Man guilty of killing ex-wife hours after she remarried
PRINCETON, W.Va. — A West Virginia man has been found guilty of fatally stabbing his ex-wife 86 times hours after she married another man.
WVVA-TV (http://bit.ly/2ksSr78 ) reports that a Mercer County jury convicted 34-year-old William Jessie Seal of Princeton of second-degree murder Wednesday in connection with the June 2015 slaying of 26-year-old Ashley Seal.
Ashley Seal was killed at her ex-husband's apartment about four hours after she had remarried. Family members said the new bride had gone to his apartment to pick up a few belongings.
William Seal faces a sentence of between 10 and 40 years in prison.
Information from: WVVA-TV, http://www.wvva.com
