Man sentenced to home confinement for threats to mosque

WASHINGTON — Federal prosecutors say a North Carolina man was sentenced to eight months of home confinement after pleading guilty to charges that he threatened members of a mosque.

The U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release Thursday that 36-year-old Russell Thomas Langford was sentenced Thursday in federal court in North Carolina. The Army Reserve officer pleaded guilty in November to a felony charge for threatening mosque members in order to obstruct their free exercise of religious beliefs.