Markets Right Now: A mixed close for stocks on Wall Street
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
4:00 p.m.
Stocks closed little changed on Wall Street as investors looked over a big batch of earnings reports from U.S. companies.
Ryder System, a truck leasing company, dropped 8
Ralph Lauren plunged 12
The Standard & Poor's 500 index edged up 1 point, less than 0.1
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 6 points, less than 0.1
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.48
11:45 a.m.
Stocks are moving lower on Wall Street as traders didn't find much to get excited about in the latest batch of earnings reports from U.S. companies.
Ryder System, a truck leasing company, fell 6
Ralph Lauren dropped 12
The Standard & Poor's 500 index lost 3 points, or 0.1
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 43 points, or 0.2
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.46
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening modestly lower on Wall Street as traders didn't find much to get excited about in the latest batch of earnings reports from U.S. companies.
Insurer MetLife sank 5
Ralph Lauren dropped 10
The Standard & Poor's 500 index lost 6 points, or 0.3
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 34 points, or 0.2
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.44
