Matthew McConaughey: Time to embrace fact Trump is president
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Matthew McConaughey says it's time for Hollywood to "embrace and shake hands" with the fact that Donald Trump is president.
The Oscar winner tells the BBC that Trump's rise to power is "as divisive of an inauguration" as there has ever been. When asked by interviewer Andrew Marr if Hollywood's elite should give Trump a break, McConaughey replied, "They don't have a choice now, he's our president."
McConaughey is promoting his new film, "Gold," in which he plays a businessman who discovers the precious metal in the jungles of Indonesia.
Most Popular
-
Deal gone wrong: Nova Scotia court to decide how to split $100K grand prize
-
'Don’t ever let anyone stop you:' Halifax woman uses pageant as platform to speak out on bullying, abuse
-
Trump gave a Black History Month speech about the persecution of Donald Trump
-
Man, woman killed after head-on crash on Nova Scotia's Highway 103