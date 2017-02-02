News / World

Matthew McConaughey: Time to embrace fact Trump is president

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2017, file photo, actor Matthew McConaughey poses for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film 'Gold', in London. McConaughey told the BBC for an interview posted online on Jan. 29, 2017, that it‚Äôs time for Hollywood to ‚Äúembrace and shake hands‚Äù with the fact that Donald Trump is president. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)

Matthew McConaughey says it's time for Hollywood to "embrace and shake hands" with the fact that Donald Trump is president.

The Oscar winner tells the BBC that Trump's rise to power is "as divisive of an inauguration" as there has ever been. When asked by interviewer Andrew Marr if Hollywood's elite should give Trump a break, McConaughey replied, "They don't have a choice now, he's our president."

McConaughey is promoting his new film, "Gold," in which he plays a businessman who discovers the precious metal in the jungles of Indonesia.

