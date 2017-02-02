Mattis criticizes NKorea ahead of talks with Japan, SKorea
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
OSAN AIR BASE, Korea, Republic Of — In his first public remarks abroad as U.S.
Mattis spoke to reporters aboard his military plane Thursday en route to Seoul from Washington.
Mattis says he needs to speak with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts during this trip about what new defensive steps might be needed to deal with North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.
The new Pentagon chief says his Seoul meetings will include discussion of deploying the U.S. missile
Most Popular
-
Halifax police trying to locate missing woman last seen at airport
-
Trump threatens Berkeley after protests scrap Milo Yiannopoulos speech
-
'Don’t ever let anyone stop you:' Halifax woman uses pageant as platform to speak out on bullying, abuse
-
The Latest: Trump questions Berkeley funding after Milo Yiannopoulos protest